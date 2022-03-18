How to get on the Supreme Court? Smile a lot, speak a little

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When presidents nominate a candidate to serve on the Supreme Court, they often ask an experienced Washington hand to help shepherd that candidate through the Senate confirmation process. These guides offer practical advice on how to navigate the grueling process. Tips like keep smiling, limit talking and avoid the news media. President Joe Biden has tapped federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the high court, but the Senate must approve the nomination. Biden asked former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones to help. Jones has guided Jackson through the process of courting senators and preparing for her confirmation hearing that opens Monday.