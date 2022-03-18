Iconic African game to be focus at world wildlife conference

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — At the World Wildlife Conference in Panama later this year, discussions are expected to center around African wildlife such as elephants, big cats and rosewood trees. The wildlife body is the highest decision-making organ on global wildlife trade. The agenda for the conference later this year was decided by the standing committee meeting of the UN wildlife trade body, called the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, which met this last week in Lyon, France.