John Mayer finds renewed desire to perform as a headliner

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When John Mayer toured with the Dead & Company band, he lost some motivation to solely perform his songs as a concert tour headliner. Mayer says it was “awfully cozy.” He grew more satisfied with blending in than standing out. The singer thought he had lost his performing mojo and questioned whether he would ever insert himself back onto the centerstage “cockpit,” until one day he sang a few of his songs all by himself. With newfound inspiration, Mayer has hit the road to deliver music from his eighth studio album “Sob Rock,” which released last year. He’s currently on the second leg of his concert tour that touched down in Los Angeles this week.