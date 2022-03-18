Martin, McDonald, Porter join stars in telethon for Ukraine

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

A roster of film, TV and theater all-stars — including Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce and Rosie Perez — have signed up for a 10-hour telethon to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine. The “Stars in the House” special will air March 26 from noon-10 p.m. Eastern. It can be viewed and listened to on the series’ website, the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109. Just some of the other performers included are “SCTV” veterans Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin.