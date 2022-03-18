Oligarchs drop defamation lawsuit over Trump-Russia dossier

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Russian oligarchs who said their reputations were smeared by a dossier of opposition research examining Donald Trump’s ties to Russia have agreed to dismiss their defamation lawsuit. That’s according to a notice filed in federal court on Friday. Businessmen Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan sued Fusion GPS, a research and intelligence firm, and one of its founders, Glenn Simpson, in 2017. The dossier has been largely discredited since its publication, with core aspects of the material exposed as unsupported and unproven rumors. But recent sanctions filed against the oligarchs amid Russia’s war with Ukraine may have complicated their path toward proving defamation.