Record-setting defense leads S Carolina women to 79-21 win

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds while top-seeded South Carolina’s stifling defense held Howard to the fewest points ever in a women’s NCAA Tournament game in a 79-21 victory. It was the All-American’s 25th straight double-double and one of the biggest cheers of the second half on her home floor came when she pulled down her 10th rebound with 7:10 to go in the third quarter. The 21 points for the Bison broke the record by Kansas State which scored 26 in a loss to UConn in 2012. Howard also set another tournament record with just four points in the first half. The Gamecocks are the tournament’s top overall seed and advance to play No. 8 seed Miami in Sunday’s second round.