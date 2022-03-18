Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

TIJUANA, Mexico

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia were blocked from entering the U.S. while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene Friday reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in disparate treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the U.S. for a chance at asylum. A U.S Homeland Security Department memo tells border officials that Ukrainians may be exempt from sweeping asylum limits designed to prevent spread of COVID-19. It makes no mention of Russians.