Spain changes stance, backs Moroccan rule in Western Sahara

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain has declared the beginning of “a new stage” in its strained relations with Morocco. The Spanish prime minister has written to the Moroccan king, agreeing that having Western Sahara operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule is “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory. This marks an enormous departure from Spain’s earlier stance of considering Morocco’s grip on Western Sahara an occupation. The shift followed months of frosty diplomatic relations and a humanitarian crisis over migration from Morocco to Spain. A flurry of visits by Spanish officials to Morocco are now planned. But the change over Western Sahara has also opened up disputes within Spain’s governing coalition.