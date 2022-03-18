Treasure hunters: Did FBI destroy video of Civil War gold?

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Treasure hunters who claim the FBI made off with several tons of buried Civil War-era gold are now questioning whether evidence related to the 2018 excavation in Pennsylvania has been destroyed. Finders Keepers sued the Justice Department over its failure to produce records on the FBI’s search for the fabled gold, which the government has long insisted came up empty. The company said in a court filing Friday that the FBI initially said its records of the dig included 17 video files. Now the government claims there are only four videos. Finders’ Keepers lawyer suggested some of the video might have been destroyed. The government is declining comment.