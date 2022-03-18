US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

By The Associated Press

The United States has demanded consular access to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is faring well behind bars in Russia, according to a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group. Griner is accused of bringing vape cartridges into Russia containing an oil derived from cannabis. Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of the commission that visits lockups outside of Moscow, told The Associated Press on Friday that she visited Griner on Monday and that Griner seemed to be doing well under the circumstances. She says Griner’s lawyers have been visiting her regularly, but she hadn’t met with a U.S. consul yet. The State Department issued a statement Friday demanding access to Griner, who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason.