US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Norwegian authorities are searching for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that went missing during a training exercise. Norway’s military says the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø. The civilian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Northern Norway launched a search and rescue operation. Norway’s military says “discoveries were made from the air” south of Bodø, but “due to the weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site from the air.” The Marine Corps says the incident is under investigation.