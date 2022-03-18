West accuses Russia of using UN council to spread propaganda

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Six Western nations are accusing Russia of using the U.N. Security Council to launder disinformation, spread propaganda and justify an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. And the United States is again warning that Moscow’s claim that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine “is really a potential false flag effort.” Friday’s council meeting was supposed to see a vote on a widely criticized Russian humanitarian resolution that doesn’t mention its invasion of Ukraine. Russia canceled the vote, instead using the meeting to go after the US again over the biological weapons claims, which the US calls lies.