Boris Johnson: Russian win would bring ‘age of intimidation’

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “turning point for the world.” He argued Saturday that victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation” across Eastern Europe. Speaking to a Conservative Party conference, Johnson claimed that Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark pro-democracy revolution in Russia. He said “that is why he is trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine and that’s why it is so vital that he fails.” Johnson went on to liken Ukraine’s fight against invasion to the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, a comparison that opponents called crass.