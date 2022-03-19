Canadian mosque worshippers attacked with bear spray

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say worshippers at dawn prayer tackled and subdued a 24-year-old man who entered their mosque and attacked them with bear spray. Peel Regional Police say the man walked into the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and allegedly “discharged bear spray” while brandishing a hatchet″ Saturday morning. A mosque spokesperson says several of the men tackled him and held him until police arrived. Mohammad Moiz Omar of Mississauga has been arrested and police say charges are pending. Police said the congregants received minor injuries as a result of the bear spray.