German TV station hires Ukrainian anchor to host news show

By PHILIPP REISSFELDER

Associated Press

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — German broadcaster RTL has hired a Ukrainian presenter to host a daily news show for others who have fled their homeland after the Russian invasion. The commercial broadcaster said Karolina Ashion will present a 10-minute Ukrainian-language news program Mondays to Fridays addressed to the almost 200,000 people who have already arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the past month. Ashion only made it to Germany about a week ago herself, following an arduous journey from Kyiv via Moldova and Romania. Her male colleagues, who are not allowed to leave Ukraine, are still broadcasting out of a bomb shelter in the country’s capital. RTL said it is planning on further expanding their “Ukraine Update” news offer by hiring more Ukrainian journalists.