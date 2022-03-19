Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine

By DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several grassroots groups and volunteers as far away as Los Angeles are working to extricate elderly Holocaust survivors from Ukraine. It’s been a partnership of sorts between Jewish and non-Jewish groups from around the world. These networks are recruiting bus and taxi operators based on referrals to not just evacuate, but also help those left behind access food, medicine and in-home care. Volunteers helping with the effort say the situation in Kharkiv is dire and extremely dangerous for these vulnerable residents. But many residents are reluctant to leave their longtime homes, worried about the impact of the journey.