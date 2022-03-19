Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon’s home in ruins after Iran strike

By RASHID YAHYA and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iranian missiles that struck northern Iraq earlier this week have laid to waste the sprawling mansion belonging to an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon near a U.S. consulate complex in the Iraqi city of Irbil. Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of its members the previous week. Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company KAR group, denies any links to Mossad. The missiles gutted his beautiful home but he says he is grateful his family was unharmed.