Marshall, 1st Black justice, faced down Senate critics

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court is likely to face questioning at her Senate hearing that would have been familiar to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man who served on the high court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination has come before the Senate during what the Republican leader has called a national crime wave. Other GOP senators and some in the conservative media have focused on Jackson’s work as a federal public defender, which included representing men held without charges at Guantanamo Bay. Jackson’s hearing begins Monday. Fifty-five years ago, a band of Southern senators, almost all Democrats, used riots in U.S. cities and Americans’ fears about crime to try to derail Marshall’s nomination.