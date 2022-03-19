Minister: Clearing live ordnance in Ukraine will take years

By NEBI QENA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s interior minister says it will take years to defuse the unexploded ordnance once the Russian invasion is over. Denys Monastyrsk told The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv on Friday that Ukraine will need Western assistance to carry out the massive undertaking once the war ends. He pointed out that “a huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large part haven’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat.” He said he’s asked European Union and U.S. officials to prepare teams of explosives experts who can help. He also said Ukrainian emergency responders urgently need more specialized vehicles and protective equipment.