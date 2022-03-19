One-time escapee found guilty in stabbing murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida defendant who once made national news when he escaped by dashing out of a courtroom during a pretrial hearing on murder charges has been convicted of that killing. Dayonte Resiles was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for the 2014 stabbing death Jill Halliburton Su at her suburban Fort Lauderdale home. Su was bound and stabbed during a burglary. Prosecutors said DNA tied Resiles to the scene. The jury will now decide whether the 27-year-old Resiles will be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. During a 2016 hearing, Resiles fled from a hearing, running down stairs to an awaiting car. He was recaptured after a six-day manhunt.