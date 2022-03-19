Surrogate babies born in Ukraine wait out war in basement

By ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At a makeshift basement bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital, at least 20 babies born to surrogate mothers are waiting for their foreign parents to be able to travel to the war-torn country and take them home. Some are just a few days old. Many of the surrogacy center’s nurses are also stranded there because it’s too dangerous for them to go home. Even below ground the blasts of occasional shelling can be heard clearly. Ukraine has a thriving surrogate industry and is one of the few countries that allow the service for foreigners. These babies’ parents live in Europe, Latin American and China.