US lawmakers visit Poland, urge help for Ukraine military

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bipartisan delegation of the U.S. lawmakers are visiting Poland and they say the most urgent need in Ukraine’s fight against a Russian invasion is to equip the Ukraine military and support in every way so it can defend the country’s independence. The seven-member delegation led by Congressman Stephen Lynch, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has visited reception centers for refugees from Ukraine in eastern Poland. Poland has accepted more than 2 million people fleeing war since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion on Ukraine. The U.S. representatives on Saturday said there is not room for peace talks over Ukraine as long as there is a “hot war.” The lawmakers came from Massachusetts, Texas, South Carolina, Maine, Tennessee and Kansas.