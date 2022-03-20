Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, several dead

BRUSSELS (AP) — A town mayor says a car has slammed into carnival revelers early in a small town in southern Belgium, killing several people and injuring about two dozen. Media reports say at least four people were killed when a car drove into the crowd who where gathered at dawn for celebrations in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some 30 miles south of Brussels. Mayor Jacques Gobert says “a car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.” Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car chase.