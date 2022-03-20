Democratic gains in legislative maps might not last long

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The surprising advantage Democrats gained during the torturous process of rewriting the nation’s congressional maps may be short lived. Two major states — North Carolina and Ohio — are already poised to redraw their maps in the next few years. Several cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, meanwhile, could dramatically alter the rules that govern mapmaking nationwide. Those twists could ultimately transform the redistricting process from a once-a-decade process into a regular political brawl that consumes state capitals already gripped by partisan tensions.