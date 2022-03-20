First but not last: Black girls see themselves in court pick

By ANNIE MA

Associated Press

For Black girls, the possibility of Ketanji Brown Jackson being the first Black woman on the Supreme Court is a moment of promise, hope and the breaking of yet another barrier. Still, many are hungry for deeper change that goes beyond just representation. They say seeing someone like Jackson fully embrace her Blackness and ascend to the top of the American judicial system is a reminder that they don’t have to shrink themselves in order to succeed. Some people have tried to diminish Jackson’s nomination by calling it an example of affirmative action or a case of discrimination against white people. Whether that strategy continues as her Senate hearing gets underway Monday is something that’ll be widely watched.