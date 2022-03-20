Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has been a federal appeals court judge for less than a year. But her seven years on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., have given her plenty of time to produce notable opinions. They range from questions over presidential power to immigration. In her first appeals court opinion, she sided with public sector labor unions that challenged a Trump-era rule that made it easier for government agencies to impose workplace changes. Senate hearings begin Monday on her nomination to the Supreme Court.