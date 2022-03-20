Patriotic tattoos, billboards become popular in Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Patriotic messages in the form of tattoos and billboards have become popular in war-torn Ukraine. One tattoo parlor in Lviv has seen customers from different parts of the country. A recent client’s tattoo shows the Ukrainian coat of arms with a military aircraft, symbolizing the fight to defend the country. Artist Natalia Tanchynets says 70% of her proceeds are donated to the Ukrainian army. Lviv print shop manager Yuri Kobryn says he initially thought his business that creates advertising billboards would be useless in the war. He since has found creative ways to support Ukrainian troops. Instead of advertisements, his company now prints motivational messages.