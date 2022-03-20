RBG, writs and recusals: Court nomination viewer’s guide

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s become almost commonplace viewing, seeing a woman nominated for the Supreme Court appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Four of the last seven nominees to the high court have been women. But Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated for a seat on the nation’s highest court. Regardless of how Democrats and Republicans interact with her in the hearings that start Monday, Americans who are just engaging in the process should expect to hear terms they don’t likely use. It’s legal jargon that sounds like code. Examples include words and terms such as stare decisis, recusal, habeas corpus and the Ginsburg rule.