What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson has held private meetings with almost half the members of the Senate. Now it’s time for the Supreme Court nominee to testify in public before the Senate Judiciary Committee during four days of televised hearings that begin Monday. If she’s confirmed, she’d be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history. Democrats are hoping to win Republican votes for Jackson and reset after three contentious and divisive nomination battles during President Donald Trump’s administration. But it’s unclear so far whether she’ll will have any GOP support. She’ll give an opening statement Monday and face questioning Tuesday and Wednesday.