Holocaust survivors flee from Ukraine to Germany for safety

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As the war in Ukraine sees increased Russian attacks on cities and towns, Jewish organizations are trying to evacuate as many of the 10,000 Holocaust survivors living there as possible. In an unexpected twist of history, they are being taken to Germany, the country that unleashed World War II and organized the murder of 6 million Jews across Europe. On Friday, the first group of four Holocaust survivors arrived in Frankfurt, while another 14 were brought to Germany on Sunday. The survivors are highly traumatized, having fled from the Nazis’ persecution as children, and now, at the end of their lives, having to run away from their homes again, this time from Russian bombs. One retired doctor who was evacuated said “Now I’m too old to run to the bunker.”