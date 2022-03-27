Ukrainian welders turn donated vehicles into army transport

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A strawberry-scented air freshener dangles from the Ukrainian military’s latest vehicle to head to war. In a welding shop in the western city of Lviv, workers are adding steel plates and bars to support a machine gun to a donated pickup truck so a volunteer can drive it to the front. The welders are part of a huge volunteer effort playing a role in Ukraine’s resistance, with help from the diaspora. One welder says that “our victory depends on us.” Another welder says such vehicles “are very much in demand on the front line” by commanders.