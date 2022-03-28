Canadian Indigenous meet with pope in hopes of apology

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Indigenous leaders from Canada and survivors of the country’s notorious residential schools are meeting with Pope Francis in hopes of securing a papal apology for abuses committed against them by Catholic priests and school workers. The meetings starting Monday are part of the Canadian Catholic Church’s efforts to respond to Indigenous demands for justice and reparations that gained traction last year after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves outside some of the schools. In interviews with The Associated Press as they arrived in Rome on Sunday, Indigenous leaders expressed hope that Francis would indeed apologize, though they said their key aim this week is to tell the pope the stories of their people and the abuses they suffered.