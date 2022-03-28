UAE energy chief doubles down on OPEC alliance with Russia

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister has doubled down on an oil alliance with Russia that’s helped buoy crude prices to their highest in years as Moscow’s war on Ukraine rattles markets and sends energy and commodity prices soaring. The minister spoke at at an energy conference in Dubai on Monday. He said Russia is an important member of the OPEC+ alliance and that its 10 million barrels of oil a day are needed. He shot down suggestions the UAE would increase production unilaterally. The United States, Europe, Japan and others have been calling on Gulf Arab oil producers to do more to help bring down prices.