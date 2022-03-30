Arizona will require voters to prove citizenship, residency

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican governor has signed a bill requiring voters to prove their citizenship to vote in a presidential election, drawing fierce opposition from voting rights advocates who say it risks affecting some 200,000 people. The bill signed Wednesday also requires anyone newly registering to vote to provide proof of their address. The Legislature’s own lawyers say the measure is unconstitutional, directly contradicts a recent Supreme Court decision and is likely to be thrown out in court. Ducey and others who support the bill say it promotes election integrity, though cases of noncitizens voting are extremely rare.