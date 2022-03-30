Bob Child, longtime AP Connecticut photographer, dies at 86

By MICHAEL MELIA

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bob Child, a longtime Associated Press photographer who covered Connecticut’s biggest news events over a career that spanned nearly a half century, has died. He was 86. Child’s family said he died Wednesday in hospice care in Branford, Connecticut, of complications from several illnesses. In over 35 years as an AP photographer, his work spanned natural disasters, sports and politics, including an iconic image he shot of Gov. John Rowland leaving a podium with his head bowed upon his resignation in 2004. His son, Robert Child IV, said: “He loved what he did.”