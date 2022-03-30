China’s Xi strongly backs Afghanistan at regional conference

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has issued strong backing for Afghanistan at a regional conference, while making no mention of human rights abuses by the country’s Taliban leaders. Xi pledged China’s support in a message Thursday to a gathering of representatives from Afghanistan, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in a central Chinese city. The meeting spotlights Beijing’s aspirations to play a leading role in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces last August. Xi said China is “committed to supporting Afghanistan’s peaceful and stable development” but gave no specifics. China has shipped aid to Afghanistan and seeks to develop copper mining there.