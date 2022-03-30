Defense seeks acquittal of Russian suspect in MH17 downing

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for a Russian on trial in a Dutch court for his alleged role in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 has argued that prosecutors failed to prove he was involved. Defendant Oleg Pulatov’s lawyers have attempted to cast doubt on the prosecutors’ case. They accuse prosecutors of failing to adequately investigate other possible scenarios for the downing of MH17 on July 17, 2014, over eastern Ukraine. Prosecutors say the Boeing 777 was shot down by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Brigade that was driven to the launch location “by orders of and under guidance of the suspects.” All 298 passengers and crew were killed.