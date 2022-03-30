Facebook resorts to old smear tactics against TikTok

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, hired a Republican consulting firm called Targeted Victory to “orchestrate a nationwide campaign” against TikTok, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Targeted Victory, according to the Post, contracted with dozens of public relations firms across the U.S. to help “sway public opinion against TikTok” by addition to planting local news stories and helping place op-eds targeting TikTok around the country, the story says. Meta confirmed that it has hired Targeted Victory.