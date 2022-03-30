File release gives details on South Dakota AG’s fatal crash

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Details surrounding South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s fatal crash with a pedestrian in 2020 were revealed publicly as the Legislature released unredacted parts of the crash investigation. They provide a fresh look at the minutes surrounding the crash but leave unanswered how Ravnsborg could not have seen the man he struck. Nearly 200 files in the crash and impeachment investigations were posted online Wednesday, allowing a public examination of the investigation for the first time since the September 2020 fatal crash. Some parts of the crash investigation were redacted by the House committee. A House impeachment committee has recommended that Ravnsborg not be impeached.