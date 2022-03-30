Germany won’t train Libyan coast guard due to alleged abuse

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says its military will no longer provide training to Libya’s coast guard because of concerns about its treatment of migrants. The decision was announced on Wednesday as the German government agreed to extend for a year its participation in a European Union naval mission that monitors an arms embargo against Libya. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the government can’t justify the training “in view of the repeated unacceptable behavior by individual units of the Libyan coast guard toward refugees and migrants, and also toward non-governmental organizations.” There have been repeated allegations of Libyan coast guard members mistreating Europe-bound migrants.