Greece: Protesting hospital workers clash with police

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Protesting Greek health care workers have clashed with police outside parliament during a demonstration in Athens against proposed hospital reforms. Riot police fired tear gas at protesters who challenged a cordon. No arrests were reported, while several protesters sought medical attention for breathing difficulties. Lawmakers are debating proposed health care reforms that include new guidelines to recognize the tenure of doctors and nurses who have worked abroad. Unions say the measure is also designed to undermine labor rights for Greek hospital staff, an allegation the center-right government denies.  

