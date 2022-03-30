Israel raids West Bank refugee camp, Palestinian killed

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, setting off a gun battle. The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian teenager was killed and several others were wounded in the fighting on Thursday. Videos circulating online show smoke rising from the center of the Jenin refugee camp as gunfire echoes in the background. Others appear to show Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen moving through the narrow streets. The raid came two days after a Palestinian from a village near Jenin shot and killed five people in central Israel, part of a wave of attacks in recent days that have left a total of 11 people dead.