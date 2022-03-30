Judge dismisses suit to block construction of Obama Center

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in a park on Chicago’s South Side. In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey rejected the contention by a group called Protect Our Parks that the city’s park district improperly gave control of the land in Jackson Park to former President Barack Obama’s foundation. Protect Our Parks founder and president Herb Caplan tells WTTW News that the organization will appeal. Construction on the center has already begun and is expected to take about five years.