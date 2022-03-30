Katy Perry to narrate authorized Elizabeth Taylor podcast

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Katy Perry will narrate a new podcast about Elizabeth Taylor. “Elizabeth The First” will look at Taylor through the lens of being the first influencer. It will examine her business savvy, advocacy work and global fragrance brand when celebrity brands were not favored or common. It will also include firsthand accounts by the people who knew Taylor best and will discuss how Taylor used her celebrity to call attention to HIV/AIDS. The podcast is authorized and produced in part by the House of Taylor along with Perry. It will be available on all major podcast platforms later this spring.