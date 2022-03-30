Nurses: Guilty verdict for dosing mistake could cost lives

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patient safety and nursing groups around the country are lamenting the guilty verdict in the trial of a former nurse in Tennessee. RaDonda Wright was found guilty of homicide last week for administering the wrong medication to an elderly patient. Now she could be sentenced to years in prison, which goes against he principles of “Just Culture.” Hospitals nationwide have adopted this movement, encouraging staff to report mistakes so that systemic changes can be made to reduce risks. Nurses and safety advocates say this can’t happen if providers have to worry they will go to prison for their errors.