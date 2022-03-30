Peru won’t free Fujimori at request of regional rights court

By FRANKLIN BRICENO and CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities say they will comply with a request from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to not release former President Alberto Fujimori from prison until it can examine the case. The move comes almost two weeks after Peru’s Constitutional Court issued a controversial order that Fujimori be freed from the prison where he is serving a 25-year sentence for murder and corruption charges. Special prosecutor Carlos Reaño on Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press the authorities’ decision and said the penitentiary system is being confirmed to The Associated Press that officials would keep Fujimori in detention because of the regional court’s request.