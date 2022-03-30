Qatar divides soccer, FIFA seeks unity ahead of WCup draw

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is the next stop on the global tour of major sports events to nations led by autocratic governments who are often decried by human rights activists. The build-up to the World Cup draw on Friday is only reinforcing how toxic the tournament has become for FIFA and Qatar, who hoped it would be a celebration of the Middle East hosting its biggest-ever sporting spectacle. And coaches who should be focusing on their tactics and preparations have to spend time addressing concerns about playing in a country that denies the equal rights and freedoms demanded by rights groups.