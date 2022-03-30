Russian soprano Anna Netrebko to resume performing in May

BERLIN (AP) — Russian soprano Anna Netrebko says she plans to resume performing in late May after announcing in the early days of the war in Ukraine that she was taking a “step back” from the stage. Netrebko also repeated her opposition to the war in a statement issued on Wednesday and said she is not “allied with any leader of Russia.” At the beginning of March, the 50-year-old opera singer said was “opposed to this senseless war of aggression” and calling on Russia to end it. Back then, she said that “this is not a time for me to make music and perform.” In her statement, Netrebko noted that she lives and pays taxes in Austria.