St. Jude accepts 2nd group of Ukrainian cancer patients

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee says a second group of Ukrainian children with cancer has arrived for treatment after they fled with their families from the war in their home country. The hospital says four children ages 6 to 17 and their 11 family members arrived at the Memphis hospital Monday after a flight on a chartered medical transport airplane departing from Poland. The group joins four other children and their 14 family members who arrived at St. Jude on March 21 after making an arduous journey from Ukraine to a clinic in Poland before they were flown to the U.S.