Turkish opposition politician on trial accused of espionage

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A prominent Turkish military analyst and opposition politician has appeared before a court for a first hearing. Metin Gurcan is accused of engaging in political and military espionage for allegedly selling state secrets to foreign diplomats. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the court ruled Wednesday to hold the trial behind closed doors on grounds that some of the accusations leveled against him fell within “the scope of state secrets.” Journalists and spectators were asked to leave the courtroom. The 46-year-old Gurcan faces life imprisonment if found guilty of the charges of obtaining and disclosing state secrets for the purpose of political or military espionage. He has denied the accusations against him.